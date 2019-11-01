Home Nation

'Ailing' Chidambaram to stay put in Tihar jail as court rejects hospitalisation plea

Delhi High Court directed the Tihar jail to provide Chidambaram with home food, mineral water, mosquito protection net and repellant.

Published: 01st November 2019

Jailed Congress leader P Chidambaram outside the ED office in New Delhi

Jailed Congress leader P Chidambaram outside the ED office in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed on Friday that former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media money laundering case, is fine and does not require hospitalisation.

Justice Suresh Kait, who was hearing Chidambaram's interim bail plea, directed the Tihar jail superintendent to provide clean and hygienic surrounding to the politician and also home-cooked food, mineral water, mosquito protection net and repellant.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta read out the report of AIIMS Medical Board, set up on the court's order to examine Chidambaram's health condition, and said the Congress leader does not require a sterile environment.

The court also directed that Chidambaram's regular medical check-up be done.

The court disposed of the plea after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram, said they do not require any further direction.

The court had on Thursday directed the AIIMS director to constitute a medical board to give opinion on the health of Chidambaram, who is suffering from Crohn's disease.

Crohn's disease refers to the inflammation of the digestive tract leading to abdominal pain, diarrhoea and also weight loss.

The high court had said that the Hyderabad-based gastroenterologist Nageshwar Reddy, who has been treating the Congress leader, be included in the board to give his opinion on Chidambaram's medical condition.

Chidambaram has sought interim bail in the case, filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on medical grounds saying his condition is deteriorating and he needs to be in a sterile environment.

He has sought interim relief for six days to enable him to consult and get examined by his regular doctor, Reddy, at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) in Hyderabad.

