Any Sena plan on Maharashtra government formation to be sent to Congress leadership: Prithviraj Chavan 

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party wants rotational chief ministership and half of the portfolios, demands rejected by its senior partner, the BJP.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In case the Shiv Sena sends any proposal over government formation in Maharashtra to the Congress, the same will be conveyed to the opposition party's central leadership, its leader Prithviraj Chavan said on Thursday.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena fought the October 21 Assembly polls jointly, winning 105 and 56 seats respectively, but are engaged in a bitter tussle over sharing of power in the next government.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party wants rotational chief ministership and half of the portfolios, demands rejected by its senior partner, the BJP.

On the other hand, the NCP and its ally, the Congress, won 54 and 44 seats, respectively, "The Shiv Sena will have to take some steps if the BJP, being the single largest party, fails to form government.

"In case the Shiv Sena proposes something (on government formation to the Congress), we will convey the same to our central leadership," Chavan told a news channel.

Amid Maharashtra power tussle, Sena's Sanjay Raut meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar 

Chavan's statement came a day after senior Congress and NCP leaders said the two parties will sit in the opposition.

The former Chief Minister said the people of the state expect installation of a new government, be it of whichever party, soon to tackle issues of public concern.

"The rains have caused damage to crop.

Somebody has to be chief minister to provide them relief," he added.

On Wednesday, AICC general secretary incharge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge had said there was no question of aligning with the Sena in government formation.

"The mandate for the Congress is to function as an opposition party," he had said.

Kharge's views were echoed by senior Congress leaders like Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Manikrao Thakre.

