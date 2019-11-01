Home Nation

Aviation Scam: Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar aide Yasmin Kapoor's custody extended

Aviation Scam case relates to the negotiations that allegedly favoured foreign private airlines and caused loss to the state-owned Air India.

Published: 01st November 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A CBI court on Friday extended the judicial custody of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar's close aide Yasmin Kapoor till November 15 in a case relating to illicit aviation deal being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The case relates to the negotiations that allegedly favoured foreign private airlines and caused loss to the state-owned Air India.

ALSO READ: CBI arrests three more people in Deepak Talwar NGO's FCRA violation case

The ED took Yasmin Kapoor into custody on October 3.

The ED told the Rouse Avenue court that they have identified three dubious companies linked to Yasmin Kapoor. The ED alleged that these companies were used to park and launder bribes in the aviation scandal.

Deepak Talwar has been accused of acting as a middleman and arranging bribes for Public Servants, including politicians in lieu of Air India giving up the timings and profitable routes to private and foreign airlines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aviation Scam Deepak Talwar Yasmin Kapoor
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp