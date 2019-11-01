Home Nation

Bhopal diary: All that's happening in the Heart of India

While 27-year-old Bhawna Dehriya lit Diyas on Kilimanjaro, 16-year-old Munna of the Kanha National Park has been shifted to the Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal.

Boat racing, Rowing

Asian Rowing Championship2020 will be held in Bhopal

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Asian Rowing Championship in Bhopal in 2020

Presence of the Upper Lake and past experience of hosting water sports competitions has helped Bhopal bag the honour for hosting the Asian Rowing Championship in 2020. It’s after a gap of 15 years that any Indian city has been selected to host the Asian Rowing Championship, as Hyderabad was the last Indian city to have hosted the event in 2005. The good news for the Madhya Pradesh capital came at the ongoing Asian Rowing Championship in South Korea. 

Enough of mamagiri: BJP leader to ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Defeat by 27,000 plus votes in the October 21 Jhabua Assembly bypolls has prompted BJP leaders in the state to hit out at the state party leadership. While three-time sitting MLA from Sidhi seat Kedarnath Shukla has demanded the resignation of state party president Rakesh Singh, former Rajya Sabha member Raghunandan Sharma took a dig at ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying “there has been enough of mamagiri, now let his bhanjas (nephews) come forward in the party.” Importantly, Chouhan is popular as Mama (maternal uncle) among people, particularly kids in the state. “Senior leaders of the party should not hesitate in accepting the responsibility for the bypoll loss,” said Sharma.

Mountaineer lights diya on Kilimanjaro

For phenomenal 27-year-old mountaineer Bhawna Dehriya, Deepawali turned extra special on Sunday. Hailing from Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, Bhawna, who scaled the Mount Everest successfully in May, lit a lamp on Mount Kilimanjaro – Africa’s highest mountain – after completing the summit successfully. Bhawna lit the diya, driving home the message, ‘Say no to plastic.’ The young mountaineer started the expedition on October 23 from Tanzania and started the final ascent from Kibo Hut on October 27, ultimately completing the summit at 7.43 am.

Kanha’s popular tiger Munna shifted

Munna, the 16-year-old most-photographed tiger of Kanha National Park in Mandla district has been shifted to the Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal. Also known as T-17, the tiger most famous for the uncharacteristic stripes on forehead which resemble word ‘CAT,’ Munna due to old age wasn’t able to secure wild prey and was surviving on cattle since 2018. Earlier, this month Munna attacked a man and later killed a 14-year-old girl in Jhanguli village close to the Kanha Tiger Reserve. A mass agitation by villagers followed and fearing possible conflict with humans, it was decided to shift Munna from Kanha 
to Van Vihar.

