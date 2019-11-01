Home Nation

Centre bestows on itself powers to declare any area in J&K 'disturbed' under AFSPA

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act is imposed in areas where armed forces are required to operate in aid to civil authorities.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

A security person patrols a street in downtown Srinagar on Friday. Though the public transport remained off the roads, private vehicles were seen plying despite security restrictions in the Kashmir Valley

A security person patrols a street in downtown Srinagar on Friday. Though the public transport remained off the roads, private vehicles were seen plying despite security restrictions in the Kashmir Valley (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) will remain in the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as the Centre has bestowed on itself powers to declare any area “disturbed” under the Act.   

The AFSPA gives sweeping power to the armed forces to maintain public order in “disturbed areas”. In the erstwhile undivided state of J&K, the state government through district magistrates were empowered to declare a particular district or police station area “disturbed” under the AFSPA.

ALSO READ| Kulgam workers killed by Pakistani & local terrorists: Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

According to a government notification, the administration of the AFSPA in both the UTs is vested with the Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Though the AFSPA was applicable to the erstwhile state since 1990, Leh and Kargil — which now fall in the UT of Ladakh — were never declared as disturbed.  After the state’s bifurcation, the police and law and order of the UTs will be managed by the MHA through Lieutenant Governors.

The nomenclature of the MHA wing, Department of Jammu and Kashmir Affairs (Jammu tatha Kashmir Vibhag), was changed to Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs (Jammu, Kashmir aur Ladakh Vibhag).

ALSO READ: Don't want Kashmir to become another Afghanistan, say members of EU delegation after J&K visit

As per the notification, the Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs will be responsible for all matters relating to the two UTs, including counter terrorism , and coordination with the Defence Ministry as regards manning and managing the LoC, but excluding those with which the MEA is concerned.

"All matters falling within the purview of the Union Government in terms of the provisions of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) relating to both the UTs, except all such matters as have been specifically assigned under these rules to any other Ministry or Department of the Government of India," it said.

In Ladakh, the Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs will be responsible for all matters enumerated in the State List and concurrent List in any such matter concerns, except all such matters as have, under these rules, been specifically assigned to any other ministry or department of the central government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir AFSPA Article 370 Kashmir bifurcation Ladakh disturbed areas Kashmir disturbed areas
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp