Centre to protect milk sector interests under RCEP, says Amul MD RS Sodhi

The RCEP, comprising 10-members of ASEAN bloc and six other countries is engaged in negotiations for a free trade pact.

Amul MD RS Sodhi with products

Amul MD RS Sodhi with products (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By PTI

VADODARA: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has assured that the Centre will not take any decision under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which would adversely affect milk-producers in the country, Amul Managing Director RS Sodhi said on Friday.

Sodhi told PTI he had a discussion with Goyal on RCEP on Wednesday.

"Goyal has assured that no decision will be taken by the Centre that will adversely affect the milk-producers in the country. The decision was conveyed to hundreds of milk producers who assembled in Anand on Thursday to mark the 74th Foundation Day of Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (better known as AMUL)," he said.

He said farmers were keen to understand implications of RECP on the milk sector in the country.

The meeting on Thursday was also addressed by Amul vice-chairman Rajendrasinh Parmar.

The RCEP, comprising 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc and six other countries -- India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, is engaged in negotiations for a free trade pact.

The objective of launching RCEP negotiations is to achieve a modern, comprehensive, high-quality, and mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement.

