Grenade-like object found near Pune railway station destroyed by BDDS 

By PTI

PUNE: A suspicious object that looked like a grenade found near Pune railway station on Friday afternoon was destroyed by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), police said.

The object was taken to the nearby RPF Ground and neutralised and then sent to the forensic laboratory for further tests, an official said.

"We got a call at 12 noon after which the area was evacuated and the BDDS was deployed.

We have intimated defence establishments in the vicinity to see if they can provide further information on the grenade-like object," he added.