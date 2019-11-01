Home Nation

Maharashtra BJP leader pitches for President's rule if govt not formed by November 7

State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar attributed the delay in talks between BJP and Sena to Diwali festival, adding parleys will start in a day or two.

Published: 01st November 2019 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Mungantiwar

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra may head for President's rule if the new government is not in place by November 7, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Friday.

Mungantiwar's comments came as there appeared no headway in government formation even eight days after results of the October 21 Assembly elections. Talking to a Marathi TV channel, he attributed the delay in talks between BJP and Sena to Diwali festival, adding parleys will start in a day or two.

ALSO READ| Don't flirt with Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam warns his party

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told reporters that the new Maharashtra chief minister will be from the Sena. "If the Sena decides, it can get the required numbers to form a stable government in Maharashtra," he said.

Raut said that there are no talks yet between BJP, Shiv Sena on government formation.

