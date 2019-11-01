Home Nation

NCP slams BJP leader for talking of President's rule, calls it an insult of people 

With saffron allies BJP and Shiv Sena bickering over chief minister's post after winning majority in the Assembly polls, the new government is yet to be formed in Maharashtra.

Published: 01st November 2019 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Mungantiwar

Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP on Friday slammed BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar for his comment that Maharashtra may head for President's rule if the new government is not formed by November 7. The comment sounded like a threat and insulted the state's people, the opposition party said.

With saffron allies BJP and Shiv Sena bickering over chief minister's post after winning majority in the Assembly polls, the new government is yet to be formed in Maharashtra.

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said he felt "pity" at Mungantiwar's remark as the BJP and Sena are still not able to form government.

READ | BJP leader pitches for President's rule if govt not formed by November 7

"It is the insult of the people of the state that these people are talking about the President's rule despite getting a majority. Mungantiwar should apologies to the people and then talk about President's rule," he said.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "This (Mungantiwar's comment) looks like some threat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCP Sudhir Mungantiwar Shiv Sena Maharashtra government formation Maharashtra politics Maharashtra BJP Dhananjay Munde
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp