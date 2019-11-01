Home Nation

Shiromani Akali Dal politicising Guru Nanak anniversary celebration: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The CM said the occasion was one of pride, which his government wanted to celebrate collectively, rising above petty political considerations.

Published: 01st November 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM during his visit to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

Punjab CM during his visit to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur (Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

SULTANPUR LODHI: Hitting out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for politicising the auspicious 550th Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary celebrations, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday accused it of obstructing joint celebration of the historic event, even as he flayed the denial of permission to Punjab ministers, MPs and MLAs to visit Nankana Sahib.

The CM said the occasion was one of pride, which his government wanted to celebrate collectively, rising above petty political considerations. However, the SAD scuttled all attempts of the state government to ensure joint celebrations, he said, terming it ‘sheer pettiness’ on their part, particularly Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal Punjab politics Nankana Sahib Kartarpur Sahib Guru Nanak anniversary Amarinder Singh
