Tej Pratap Yadav: A man of many guises

Tej Pratap Yadav dons avatar of Lord Shiva, dresses up as a sadhu and as Lord Krishna while dancing with his supporters.

RJD chief Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav

By IANS

MATHURA: With long flowing hair and a prominent 'tilak' on his forehead, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav, son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, mingles into the crowds in Mathura and Vrindavan.

The Yadav scion, who arrived in Mathura last week, was seen overlooking a large herd of cattle in Barsana at the Mataji Goshala, said to be one of the largest cow shelters in the world with over 25,000 cows.

Tej Pratap is known to be a 'behrupiya' (one who lives in various disguises). He dons avatar of Lord Shiva, dresses up as a sadhu and as Lord Krishna while dancing with his supporters. He has even been seen as a horse rider and a hippie. Recently, he posted a video clip of his home gym and his new Afro hairdo, both of which went viral on the social media.

Tej Pratap has been travelling around Mathura -- his favourite spot -- ever since his political differences with brother Tejaswi became public and his marriage to Aishwarya crumbled.

"He is turning spiritual and loves to wander around aimlessly. We have been his friends and we accompany him wherever he goes. His family is worried about him but we keep them informed about his welfare -- without Tej Pratap knowing it," said one of his companions on his travels.

Tej Pratap Yadav
