Tuberculosis patient in Uttar Pradesh rendered hungry for six days

The patient was given food only after local news channels gave him food befor informing the district administration.

Healthcare, Medical aid

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

KAUSHAMBI (UTTAR PRADESH): In a heart-wrenching incident, a tuberculosis (TB) patient, who was starving for over six days here, fell severely ill.

A local news channel team went to the TB patient, Balram's house on hearing of his plight and after giving him food, informed the district administration. The district officials then got him admitted him to a hospital and arranged for his treatment and care.

Balram allegedly fell sick after starving for over six days at his home in Kapsasa village in Kaushambi district. "My father had been starving for six days as we did not have a single grain to eat at our house. He got sick due to starvation. We could not do anything as there was no food for anyone," his daughter, Archana told the news channel on Thursday.

District Magistrate Manish Verma has said arrangements will be made for him and will be treated on a priority basis. "We sent teams to his house as soon as we received the information. Prima facia, he was found to be sick so he was taken to a hospital. It was later found that his name did not figure in the last census, which is why he was not given the benefit of the government schemes," he said.

