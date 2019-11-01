Home Nation

Two Pakistanis among six convicted for 2008 Rampur CRPF camp attack 

In 2008, terrorists attacked the Rampur-based CRPF group centre, in which seven CRPF jawans and one civilian were killed, while some jawans and citizens had sustained serious injuries.

Rampur CRPF camp

Police personnel stand near the spot at Group Centre of CRPF in Rampur where sever personnel and a civilian were gunned own. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAMPUR (UP): A court here on Friday convicted six accused, including two Pakistani nationals, in the attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur in 2008 in which seven jawans of the paramilitary forces and a civilian were killed.

The court of the additional district judge held them guilty under various sections and will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Saturday.

It, however, acquitted Muhammad Kausar (a resident of Pratapgarh) and Gulab Khan (a resident of Bareilly), accused of hiding the weapons used in the attack.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad said those found guilty are Sharif (resident of Rampur), Sahabuddin (resident of Bihar's Madhubani), Imran (resident of Bhimhar in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir), Muhammad Farooq (resident of Gujranwala in Pakistan), Baba (a resident of Moradabad) and Faheem Arshad Ansari (a resident of Mumbai).

They are lodged in jails in Lucknow and Bareily, ADG ATS Dhruva Kant Thakur said.

Cases were registered against eight persons under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, The Explosive Substances Act and The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

