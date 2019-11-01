Home Nation

Uttarakhand gets Rs 12,000 crore infra budget boost by Centre

The schemes are approved under external assistance plan in which Centre provides 90% of the help and state covers up the rest 10%. 

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

The approval is said to be a game-changer which will put the Trivendra Singh Rawat-run hill state among the developed states of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Central government has approved Rs 12,000 crore for infrastructure schemes in Uttarakhand in the ongoing financial year of 2019-20. The approval is said to be a game-changer which will put the hill state among the developed states of India. 

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet ministers and spokesperson for the state government said, "As promised the 'Double Engine' is at work. We are committed to make Uttarakhand one of the best among Himalayan states as well as the most developed state in the country. The money will help us in building much-needed infrastructure."

The schemes will help building roads, housing, drinking water, health facilities, educational institutions and many other aspects of developing infrastructure for the state as well as proving employment to check migration, said state government officials. 

Key schemes include Rs 2000 crore investment in drinking water, Rs 1500 crore in sewage management and disposal, Rs 1300 crore for parking facilities in 13 districts of the state, Rs 600 crore for rural industries, Rs 1400 crore for power supply schemes and many others. 

Amit Negi, finance secretary, Uttarakhand said, "We have proposals of Rs 6500 crore still pending and hoping to get approval till next year. The plan is to catapult the state into one of the best with unparalleled infrastructure and facilities for tourism."

