Agusta Westland case: ED files charge sheet against Ratul Puri

The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.

Published: 02nd November 2019 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri leaves Enforcement Directorate office after being arrested in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank loan fraud case in New Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary charge sheet on Saturday before a Delhi court against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to the alleged AgustaWestland chopper scam.

The charge sheet was filed before special judge Arvind Kumar.

The agency arrested Puri on September 4 and he is currently in judicial custody.

Puri was earlier arrested in another case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged bank fraud after he appeared before the central probe agency here in the chopper scam after it had slapped a fresh criminal case against him and others, taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.

The PMLA case emerged from a CBI FIR of August 17, in which Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Kamal Nath's sister) and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354-crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.

