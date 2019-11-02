BJP names candidates for by-polls in Uttarakhand, West Bengal

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central Election Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its candidates for by-polls to three assembly constituencies in West Bengal and one in Uttarakhand, scheduled to be held on November 25.

The three assembly constituencies going to polls in West Bengal are Kharagpur Sadar in West Midnapore district, Karimpur in Nadia and Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur, and Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

While BJP's Chandra Pant will contest from Pithoragarh assembly seat, Kamal Chandra Sarkar is in the contest from West Bengal Kaliaganj (SC), BJP national working president Jagat Prakash Nadda said in a statement.

Joyprakash Majumder will contest from Karimpur and Premchand Jha from Kharagpur Sadar.

As per the poll schedule by the Election Commission, November 6 is the last date for filing of nomination papers.

The scrutiny of nomination forms would be done on November 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 11.

The counting of votes will take place on November 28.