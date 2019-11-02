Home Nation

Instead of acknowledging slowdown, PM Modi is busy managing headlines and events: Sonia Gandhi

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party leaders Ahmed Patel KC Venugopal Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge during a meeting with general secretaries in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the government on the state of economy, saying signing the RCEP agreement will result in "untold hardship" for farmers, shopkeepers and small enterprises.

Addressing a meeting at the AICC headquarters here, she alleged that instead of acknowledging the "severe slowdown" and looking for a comprehensive resolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is too busy "managing headlines and events".

"As a citizen and as a member of the responsible opposition, it pains me to see the Indian economy under siege. What is even more worrying is that the government is in complete denial," Gandhi said.

"As economic decisions have not damaged the economy enough, it is now ready to deal a body blow to it by signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) - the regional free trade agreement of 16 Asian countries," Gandhi said.

This will result in untold hardship for farmers, shopkeepers, and small and medium enterprises, she claimed.

Her remarks come as negotiations to finalise the long-overdue RCEP enter final stages.

In the address to party general secretaries, state in-charges and heads of frontal organisations, Gandhi said, "The latest shocking revelation that through the Israeli Pegasus software acquired by the Modi government, snooping and spying activities on activists, journalists and political persons have taken place."

"These activities are not only illegal and un-constitutional, they are shameful," she said.

"Far from creating jobs, recent studies now suggest that demonetisation, a messed up GST and subsequent economic decisions of the Modi government have resulted in an unprecedented loss of 9 million jobs during the last 6 years," she said.

