Jaipur diary: All that is happening in the Pink City

The Diwali celebrations saw many tourists come to the Pink City for enjoying the lights and decorations. Markets went all out to win over customers as well as prizes.

Published: 02nd November 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Paris National Opera Children’s choir perform at the at the City Palace in Jaipur

Paris National Opera Children's choir perform at the at the City Palace in Jaipur

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Grand Opera performance at City Palace

A mesmerising opera performance was staged at the Sarwatrabhadra Chowk at the City Palace this week. Sixty-seven performers of the renowned Paris National Opera Children’s choir performed the well known ‘Carmen’ — the story of a woman desired by two lovers.

All the performers were between the ages of 11 years to 30 years. Led by Gael Darchen, the group has previously performed at prestigious venues such as Saint Peter’s of Rome (Italy), the Escurial Palace (Spain), opera houses of San Jose (Costa Rica), of Hanoi (Vietnam) and Alexandria (Egypt) among others.

Tourists flock to city for Diwali festivity

The Diwali celebrations saw many tourists come to the Pink City for enjoying the lights and decorations. Markets went all out to win over customers as well as prizes. Johri Bazaar was adjudged best for decorations in the Walled City, whereas MI Road secured the first place among those located in the Outer Main Road. Kesargarh came first in the category of private buildings.

Among the smaller markets, Bapu Bazaar came first followed by Nehru Bazaar. Hawamahal market came third. Ganpati Plaza secured the first position among the malls.A 13-member committee was constituted for the collective decoration of Diwali . The screening committee has given these awards to the decoration of the Pink City cutting across 11 categories.

Gehlot’s caustic remark irks Poonia supporters

BJP’s new state president Satish Poonia’s meeting with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during Diwali has become a talking point in the political corridors. “Political harmony has always been our tradition and ideological differences do not affect personal relationships,” Poonia said. But after Diwali, Gehlot attacked Poonia, saying that he is a new ‘Mullah’ and that’s the reason he is loud. “Poonia was asked by Amit Shah and Narendra Modi  to do politics by making Rajasthan CM a target,” Gehlot added. The statement has ruffled the supporters of Poonia.

Upholding heritage tag

To maintain the World Heritage status of Walled City, the government has almost completed all the tasks given by the UNESCO. Jaipur entered the UNESCO World Heritage Site list in July. UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal has prepared the work report which was submitted on November 1. UNESCO had sought several commitments from the state government and the Jaipur Municipal Corporation before declaring the city as a world heritage. These commitments are to be met by December 2020.

In order to maintain the World Heritage status, a drone survey was completed. Also, a base map will now be prepared on the basis of the survey. In January, a workshop of international  consultants will be held in the state capital.

