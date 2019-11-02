Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath announces Skill Park in Bhopal

Addressing a series of programs during the day to mark the 64th Foundation Day of MP, the CM assured the citizens that MP will be a changed state in the coming years.

Published: 02nd November 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath announced on Friday to establish a Global Skill Park in Bhopal to ensure that the state’s youth develop skills of international standard and get respectable employment.

Addressing a series of programs during the day to mark the 64th Foundation Day of MP, the CM assured the citizens that MP will be a changed state in the coming years. Not only the country but also the world will be a witness to this change.

He said that growth is not defined by GDP rate or other statistics. "I believe that the right scale to measure development is happiness of the people. Along with the balanced utilization of natural wealth, peace, profitable farming and better facilities of education and health, youth should get employment in MP. There should be religious harmony, governance and administration should be people-oriented, people have faith in their own power, cities and villages with basic amenities should be developed uniformly," Nath said.

“We lag behind if we do not move with time. We are making efforts to connect government and administration with new positive changes in order to make MP move side by side with the country and the world.”

Underscoring the need for a roadmap about how the state will be on the 74th Foundation Day, ten years from now, Nath said, “We’ve prepared a roadmap for the comprehensive development of the state. Our goal is to modernize farming and provide a fair price to the farmers for their produces, minimise farming dependence on monsoon, development of a proper system for irrigation, drinking water and electricity along with the construction of roads.”

CM & predecessor share same dais

CM Kamal Nath and predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan not only shared the stage of the Foundation Day’s main program in the evening, but were seated close to each other. Chouhan was invited to address the event just before the CM delivered his speech. “We’ve said this in the past and reiterate it. We’re (BJP) committed to constructively working with the government for the development of the state. But if we find any wrongdoing, we’ll protest it most vehemently,” said Chouhan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh 64th Foundation Day Global Skill Park Bhopal Skill Park Madhya Pradesh government
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp