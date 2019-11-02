Home Nation

Man kills wife in UP, beaten to death by mob as he attempts to flee

Qureshi killed his wife Ansari (35) with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law.

Published: 02nd November 2019

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

BANDA: A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob when he was fleeing a village allegedly after killing his wife with an axe and injuring his in-laws, police said on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh told reporters in Amethi that the incident occurred on Wednesday when Nisar Qureshi, who is from Chhattisgarh, was visiting his in-laws' house in Fatehpur.

He killed his wife Ansari (35) with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law.

Qureshi was fleeing from the spot when he was caught by locals who thrashed him to death, the official said.

The DGP said that the incident was being probed and the guilty would be punished.

Gazipur Station House Officer Sandeep Tiwari said that Qureshi's brother Ishfaq lodged a complaint against 100-150 people on Friday following which a case was registered.

He said that Ishfaq also handed him a video purportedly of the incident and added that no arrests have been made so far.

A doctor, who conducted the post-mortem examination, said that apart from sustaining injuries to his head and mouth, a number of Qureshi's bones were fractured.

