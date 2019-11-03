Home Nation

Bihar minister's son, nephew beaten up by gang in Madhepura

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In an act of lawlessness in Bihar, state Sugarcane Development Minister Bima Bharti's son, Raj Kumar, 25, and his cousin, were beaten up by a gang of criminals, armed with firearms, on Saturday evening in Madhepura district.

The incident took place when the victims were returning after dropping a friend in Naugachhiya.

Raj Kumar told the media that around 15 persons, armed with rifles and other arms, attacked on him and his cousin Sanjay Kumar after overtaking the car at Chausa in Madhepura. He said that one of the criminals had aimed a gun at him and started abusing taking the name of his father Awadesh Mandal.

Soon after being informed about incident, the minister reached Madhepura and took the cognizance of incident and talked to the police.

She alleged that the incident was a criminal act and the responsible persons would not be spared at any cost.

Meanwhile, the Madhepura police said that the FIR against 10 persons was lodged and raids are being carried out to nab them.
 

