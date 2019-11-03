Home Nation

Central government​ should take steps to strengthen economy: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the Goods and Services Tax collection has declined in the country.

Published: 03rd November 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the country's economy is facing a serious slowdown and the Central government should take effective steps to strengthen it.

Addressing a function after inaugurating a new hostel of the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewelry (IIGJ) at Sitapura in Jaipur, he said: "Industrial units are closing down. About 10 lakh jobs have been lost in the auto sector alone. Investment is declining due to the environment of fear and violence. In such a scenario, it is the duty of the Union government to take effective steps to improve the economy," he said.

Gehlot said the entire world was facing economic crisis during the regime of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh but his government took effective measures to strengthen the nation's economy.

"However, today, the youth in India are losing jobs, but nobody talked about the promise of 2 crore jobs every year. The UPA government prepared a draft of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the idea of 'One Nation, One Tax'. During that period, the entire opposition was against this. But, on change of regime, the same people implemented the GST scheme.

"It is having many tax slabs, but no foolproof system. This has forced the GST Council to amend the tax rates very frequently. Such a scenario is very irritating for the traders and businessmen," he added.

Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, said that the GST collection has declined in the country.

"Rajasthan has not received a sum total of Rs. 7,000 crore towards the state's share including a grant from the Centre. This had hampered developmental works," he said.

He added that the state government is taking various measures to increase investment in Rajasthan. "The state is very resourceful in terms of its mineral wealth and the government is taking steps in the direction of its coherent exploitation," he said.

