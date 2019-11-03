Home Nation

‘Humiliated’ for featuring in indecent photos, 14-year-old girl ends life in Assam

In the suicide note, the girl blamed her three classmates, all of them minors, and two teachers for her extreme step and alleged that she was humiliated.

Published: 03rd November 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A 14-year-old girl from Guwahati committed suicide by hanging herself as she was allegedly “humiliated” over some “indecent” photographs that she had taken along with her friends, all of them minor boys.

The girl took the extreme step at her residence in Noonmati area of the city. The police said the photographs were clicked at a dance class on October 24.

“In her suicide note, she wrote that she had taken the photos with her friends at a dance class. After the teachers had come to know of it, they put restrictions on the girl as well as the boys,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pallav Tamuly, told this newspaper.

He said they had learnt that the photos were “indecent but not extreme”.

In the suicide note, the girl blamed her three classmates, all of them minors, and two teachers for her extreme step and alleged that she was humiliated. She wrote that she was asked to leave the class after her teachers had seen the pictures, the police said.

The three minor students were sent to a juvenile home for 14 days. The two teachers were arrested by the police and they were in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam suicide case Noonmati suicide case
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp