I dealt with 'problematic J&K' successfully: Satya Pal Malik after taking oath as Goa Governor

Malik was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before it was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and Ladakh without a legislature.

Published: 03rd November 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Satya Pal Malik who was sworn in as Governor of Goa on Sunday

Satya Pal Malik who was sworn in as Governor of Goa on Sunday (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

PANAJI: Satya Pal Malik who was sworn in as Governor of Goa on Sunday said that his earlier stint as Governor was at a "very problematic place", however, he "dealt with it successfully". He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Pradeep Nandrajog here at Raj Bhavan.

"Jammu and Kashmir was known as a very problematic place but I have dealt with it successfully and have successfully solved all the issues," Malik said.

"Now I have come to a place that is peaceful, is progressing and the leadership is not controversial. I will have a peaceful and good time here as the people are also very good," he said.

Malik was appointed as Governor of Goa by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25. The previous Governor Mridula Sinha had taken charge of the coastal state in 2014. Her term ended this year.

Malik was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before it was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and Ladakh without a legislature.

