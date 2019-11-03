Home Nation

Modi holds talks with leaders of three key maritime neighbours of India

In the deliberations between Modi and his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha, the two sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the defence industries sector and resolved to boost trade ties.

Published: 03rd November 2019 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi and his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha. (Photo | Twitter / MEAIndia)

By PTI

BANGKOK: As New Delhi seeks to expand its naval presence in the Indian Ocean region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held separate bilateral meetings with the top leadership of Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar, the three strategically-located maritime neighbours of India.

The prime minister held the meetings on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.

It is learnt that the issue of maritime security cooperation figured in all the three meetings.

In the deliberations between Modi and his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha, the two sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the defence industries sector and resolved to boost trade ties, the External Affairs Ministry said.

"India and Thailand are close maritime neighbours having historical and cultural linkages.

In the contemporary context, India's 'Act East' policy is complimented by Thailand's 'Look West' policy which has made the relationship deep, robust and multifaceted," the MEA said.

In their talks, Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo reiterated their commitment to work together for peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, besides resolving to work closely to deal with threats of terrorism and extremism, it said.

Modi congratulated Widodo on the start of his second term as the president of Indonesia and conveyed that as the world's two largest democratic and plural societies, India is committed to work with Indonesia to strengthen ties in the areas of defence, security, connectivity, trade and investment, the MEA said.

The prime minister held a "constructive" meeting with Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi during which they explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of connectivity and capacity building, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Significantly, India has been gradually ramping up its naval cooperation with all the three countries in the face of China's growing military posturing in the Indian Ocean region.

"When Act East & Neighborhood First converge. PM @narendramodi had a constructive meeting with Myanmar's State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to enhance cooperation in capacity building, connectivity and people-to-people ties, among other areas," Kumar tweeted.

It is not immediately known whether the issue of Rohingya Muslims figured in the meeting.

An estimated 7,00,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine State since 2017 after large-scale violence following a military crackdown.

The exodus of refugees in large numbers has resulted in a major crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Myanmar is also one of India's strategic neighbours and the two countries share a 1,640-km-long land border.

Modi arrived here on a three-day visit on Saturday to attend ASEAN-India, the East Asia and the RCEP summits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Thailand talks Modi Prayut Chan-o-cha
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp