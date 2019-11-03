Principal secretary to PM, cabinet secy to hold meeting on air pollution in Delhi-NCR
P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold the meeting.
NEW DELHI: The principal secretary to the prime minister and the cabinet secretary will hold a high-level meeting Sunday evening to discuss the issue of deteriorating air pollution in Delhi-NCR, officials said.
Besides Delhi officials, the meeting will be attended by representatives of Punjab and Haryana governments via video-conference, they said.
Pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns shot up again on Sunday morning, with the air quality bordering the 'severe plus' category at several places.
Authorities have announced a public health emergency in the national capital.
Schools have been shut in Delhi and Noida till Tuesday.
Pollution caused a major disruption at Delhi airport on Sunday as 37 flights were diverted to other airports due to heavy smog.