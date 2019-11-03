Home Nation

Will meet Maharashtra Governor on Monday, ask him to invite single largest party to form government: Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena leader is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday at 5 pm.

Published: 03rd November 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut along with other senior party leaders is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday at 5 pm.

"Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, along with other senior party leaders, is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 5 pm tomorrow," the office of Maharashtra Governor told ANI on Sunday.

Raut has also said that he will meet the Governor tomorrow and request him to invite the single largest party to form the government in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | Joining hands with NCP, Congress will be in Maharashtra's interest: Shiv Sena

The development comes at a time when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of Cabinet portfolios and the term of chief minister's post for 2.5 years each.

While the BJP is firm on their stand that Devendra Fadnavis will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena is seeking an equal term for chief minister's post.

Earlier today, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that Raut dropped a text message to him.

ALSO READ | Fadnavis confident of government formation though Thackeray remains non-committal

"This is the first time after elections that he has contacted me. I do not know why he messaged me. His message reads 'Jai Maharashtra Saheb, I am Sanjay Raut'. I will call him in a while to know about it," Pawar had said.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in Maharashtra polls while the Shiv Sena has got 56 seats in the 288-member assembly. 

