Home Nation

A Goa resident's letter to Portuguese PM over Navy's Island

Anjediva Island is about 1.5 lakh sqm and it was administered by Portuguese before the liberation of Goa in 1961.

Published: 04th November 2019 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Anjediva Island Church

Church located at Anjediva  Island near Karwar.

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KANWAR: A septuagenarian from Goa has written a letter to Portuguese Prime Minister Office regarding Anjediva Island and he got reply from Lisbon recently.

Natividade D’Sa, 77, a resident of Canacona, has been trying to get a nod from the defence ministry to allow devotees to enter Anjediva Island off Uttara Kannada coast during festivities. But for last 15 years no public is allowed by entering the island which is under INS Kadamba Naval Base, Karwar.

Portuguese Prime Minister's reply to the
letter of Natividade D’Sa of Goa.

Anjediva Island is located in the Arabian Sea off Karwar coast, but it was under Goa government. When the Indian Navy built its base in Karwar, the island handed over to the Navy by Goan government. There is a historical church dedicated to Our Lady of Springs and a chapel St Francis de Assisi in the island where two feasts of the two patrons will be held on February 2 and October 4 every year. But from 2004 no public are being allowed to enter the island due to security reasons.

In this regard, the activist had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that devotees are prevented from visiting Anjediva Island. Replying to his letter PMO sought details of survey number and other details of the island, but no action has taken yet.

Not satisfied with the assurance, Natividade D’Sa has written a letter to Portuguese Prime Minister Office and he got a reply from Lisbon saying Portuguese PM will study as to how to look into the issue.

Anjediva Island is about 1.5 lakh sqm and it was administered by Portuguese before the liberation of Goa in 1961. After that, the Goan government administered the island till 1990, later it was handed over to Karwar Naval Base.

Natividade D’Sa expressed his happiness for getting a reply from PMO of Portugal. He said the church is the first church in the entire country which kept under dark from last 15 years. At least now onwards devotees should allow entering the island twice in a year for festivities. In the reply from the Portugal PM Natividade D’Sa called as Konkani Mogi (Konkani lover) for which he is very happy.

History of the Anjediva Island

It is said that Vasco da Gama, on his way back to Portugal after visiting Calicut as part of his expedition to India, landed on the island on August 29, 1498. He declared the island as a territory of the Portuguese crown on September 24, 1498. In 1505, a fort and a church were constructed. The church is considered
to be the first one in the Indian subcontinent. Till Goa liberation in 1961, the island was administered by Portuguese and in 1990 Goa state handed over the island to Navy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anjediva Island
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp