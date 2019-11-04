Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Policy for coaching centres

The Chandigarh Administration will soon be formulating a policy to regulate coaching centres in the city. The Education Department will now collect information about all the private coaching institutes such as how many such centres operate in the city, students enrolled and their fees. Coaching centres being run on school premises will also be regulated. This move by the administration is in line with the directions of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) to all states for forming a regulatory mechanism for private coaching centres.

Steep traffic fines to come down?

The Chandigarh Administration is contemplating to reduce the high traffic fines which it had implemented from September 1 after the amended Motor Vehicles Act was implemented. A decision to this effect is likely to be taken this week during a review meeting, to be chaired by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore to review the functioning of the Transport Department. The proposal for reducing the penalties will also be discussed at the meeting. The Administration has been getting representations from various quarters to reduce the penalties. In September second week, the Chandigarh Traffic Police had sent challans to 4,238 motorists for various traffic violations in 10 days, and collected about `14 lakh in fines from them.

Free golf cart service

From next month, Chandigarh Smart City Limited will launch free service of golf cart in Sector 17, the commercial hub of the city. The Engineering Department has constructed a ramp for the golf carts near the stairs close to the fountain linking one part of Sector 17 with another. The carts will ply till Rose Garden using the underpass connecting Sector 17. CSCL is purchasing golf carts at a cost of `43 lakh and 10 golf carts will be delivered by November 15. This measure is a part of the revitalization plan under which no vehicle will be allowed in Sector 17 Plaza and visitors will either gave to walk or travel by golf carts.

Decision on security upgrade soon

The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee will soon be taking its final decision on the construction of a security wall around the Punjab and Haryana High Court premises. The HC security committee will first submit a report to the committee, after which the Chandigarh Administration will take a decision on the basis of the recommendations of the panel. The security committee of the HC has ordered the administration to construct the high security boundary wall not less than 7 ft of height with concertina coil covering the entire boundary of the court premises. The High Court premise is part of the Capitol Complex, which is a World Heritage site.