Maharashtra impasse: Ball is in Shiv Sena’s court, say sources

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Even though there are no signs that the impasse over government formation in Maharashtra will end soon, if sources are to be believed, the ball is now in Shiv Sena’s court as the BJP has offered 16 ministerial posts to them.

According to the sources, owing to the Shiv Sena’s demand for equitable sharing of government departments between the two parties, the BJP has sent a proposal wherein it is said to have offered 16 posts to the Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra can have a maximum 43 ministers. Of these the BJP held 27, Shiv Sena held 13 and smaller allies held 3 posts over past five years when the BJP had 122, Sena had 63 and smaller allies had 2 MLAs in the assembly. Now, when the BJP has 105 (including smaller allies) and Shiv Sena 56, the latter has been offered 16 posts, the sources said.

While the BJP held key departments like the Home, Revenue, Finance, Urban Development, PWD, Housing, Water Resources & Irrigation etc. over past five years the Shiv Sena primarily held Industries, Public Health, Transport and Environment.

As part of its strategy to mount pressure on the BJP, the Sena had staked claim on the chief minister’s post this time. But, more than that the party was eyeing key departments like the Home, Revenue, Urban Development and Finance, the sources said, adding that the BJP, however, is in no mood to share any of these departments though it has agreed to share three additional ministerial births.

While the sources refused to reveal the departments offered to the Shiv Sena, they confirmed that it is unlikely to have any of the key departments which the Shiv Sena wants.

According to the sources from the Shiv Sena, the party is keen on getting at least two of these four key departments and BJP’s denial to share any of the four key departments have created the impasse in the government formation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holds the Home and Urban Development portfolios and hence, the Shiv Sena is likely to push for Revenue and Finance portfolios which are being held by Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar respectively. It is being speculated that there is more likelihood of Revenue and Finance departments being shared with the Shiv Sena as it suits the CM’s plan to weaken internal adversaries, sources within the BJP said it is highly unlikely to happen.

Division of departments

Departments currently with the BJP: Home Affairs, General Administration, Urban Development, Law & Judiciary, Revenue, Finance & Planning, Forests, Housing, Co-operation, Marketing & Textile, Relief & Rehabilitation, Public Works (Excluding Public Undertakings), Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development, Rural Development, Women & Child Development, Tribal development, School Education, Sports & Youth Welfare, Higher & Technical Education, Marathi Language & Cultural Affairs, Minority Welfare, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Protection, Food & Drugs Administration, Parliamentary Affairs, Water Resources & Irrigation, Medical Education, Energy, Excise, Water Supply & Sanitation, Social Justice & Special support, Water Conservation, Protocol, EGS, Tourism, Labor & Skill Development.

Departments currently with the Shiv Sena: Transport, Industries & Mining, Employment & Self-Employment, Environment, Public Works Department (Public Undertaking), Public health & Family Welfare,

Departments likely to be offered to Shiv Sena: Transport, Industries & Mining, Employment & Self-Employment, Environment, Public Works Department (Public Undertaking), Public health & Family Welfare, Marathi Language & Cultural Affairs, Minority Development Department, Excise.

