Nitish Katara murder case: Vikas Yadav' parole plea dismissed by Supreme Court

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea for parole by Vikas Yadav, who was convicted in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

"Complete your 25-year-sentence in jail," the Supreme Court told the counsel of Vikas Yadav, who pleaded for parole as "his fundamental right".

Counsel appearing for Yadav contended before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that his client has been behind the bars for seventeen and a half years, and his parole has been rejected by the High Court.

Yadav had filed a special leave petition in the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's order on his parole.

"Why should you go on parole, tell us," said the court. Yadav's reply: "Parole is a fundamental right, and I have already spent a long time in jail."

The apex court inquired about Yadav's conviction in other cases.

His counsel informed he was also involved in the Jessica Lal murder case for destruction of evidence, and he had already undergone four years jail for the offence.

Yadav's counsel reiterated the apex court should grant parole to him. The Chief Justice dismissed the petition.

"Complete your 25 years in jail," said the Chief Justice dismissing the parole plea.

Vikas Yadav is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D.P. Yadav. He has been serving time for the grissly murder of Nitish Katara over his relationship with the former's sister Bharti Yadav.