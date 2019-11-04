Home Nation

Nitish Katara murder case: Vikas Yadav' parole plea dismissed by Supreme Court

Vikas Yadav had filed a special leave petition in the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's order on his parole.

Published: 04th November 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea for parole by Vikas Yadav, who was convicted in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

"Complete your 25-year-sentence in jail," the Supreme Court told the counsel of Vikas Yadav, who pleaded for parole as "his fundamental right".

Counsel appearing for Yadav contended before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that his client has been behind the bars for seventeen and a half years, and his parole has been rejected by the High Court.

Yadav had filed a special leave petition in the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's order on his parole.

ALSO READ: SC gives 25-yr jail to Vikas, Vishal in Nitish Katara honour killing case

"Why should you go on parole, tell us," said the court. Yadav's reply: "Parole is a fundamental right, and I have already spent a long time in jail."

The apex court inquired about Yadav's conviction in other cases.

His counsel informed he was also involved in the Jessica Lal murder case for destruction of evidence, and he had already undergone four years jail for the offence.

Yadav's counsel reiterated the apex court should grant parole to him. The Chief Justice dismissed the petition.

"Complete your 25 years in jail," said the Chief Justice dismissing the parole plea.

Vikas Yadav is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D.P. Yadav. He has been serving time for the grissly murder of Nitish Katara over his relationship with the former's sister Bharti Yadav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitish Katara Nitish Katara case Vikas Yadav Supreme Court
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp