'No noise' over Ayodhya verdict: Sangh diktat to outfits

The Sangh, the sources said, is making an all-out effort to build bridges with the minority community by taking proactive measures to ensure cordial atmosphere in the country.

Published: 04th November 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

The SC is likely to pronounce its verdict in Ayodhya dispute by November 17.

The SC is likely to pronounce its verdict in Ayodhya dispute by November 17.

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other sister outfits are on an overdrive to ensure ‘no noise’ after the impending Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya land title suit is pronounced this month. 

Drawing in social media activists also in the ambit, the saffron outfits have initiated the exercise to send out the message right down the hierarchy to see there’s ‘no noise” of any sort.

Core groups of all the outfits are meeting across the country to take down the message from the brainstorming sessions of the top BJP-Sangh leadership in Delhi.

Besides the BJP and RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Sanskar Bharti and all other affiliates have initiated one of the biggest internal communication drives to ensure that the social harmony isn’t even remotely disturbed after the court verdict, sources said.

“Key social media core group members from all the states have been summoned to the national capital for a day-long session where steps to curb anyone breaching the lines — decided by the top leadership — will be spelt out. The Supreme Court verdict has to be met with total acceptance, with no hints of either celebrations or lamentations,” said a source, who attended the core group deliberations on Sunday. 

“The Supreme Court verdict is being seen as one of the landmark events in Independent India, which is full of enormous opportunities to strike dialogue with the Muslims in the country. All organisations have converged on views hammered out by (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat,” the source asserted.

Banking on the internal communication structure, leadership of the saffron outfits are confident that the messages would be sent out to the length and breadth of the hierarchy in the next 48-hour.

“Organisations will come down hard on any functionary breaching the abiding approach to maintain social harmony.” 

Incidentally, then BJP chief Nitin Gadkari in 2010 had asked the party functionaries to maintain silence after the Allahabad High Court had pronounced the verdict on the Ayodhya title suit.   

