Home Nation

Shiv Sena workers project Eknath Shinde over Thackeray as Maharashtra CM 

While the Shiv Sena had been projecting Aditya as its Chief Ministerial candidate, the banners in Thane have led to several speculations, that include Shinde might be his on way to BJP.

Published: 04th November 2019 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: While staking claim on the Chief Minister’s post, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had played an emotional card saying that he had promised his late father and founder of Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray that he will see to it that one day a Shiv Sainik (party worker) will occupy the CM’s post in the state.

However, over the past 10 days after the assembly results the Shiv Sena had been projecting party’s heir-apparent Aditya as the proposed candidate for the post. In this backdrop party workers from Thane have put up banners demanding that Eknath Shinde be made Chief Minister.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra impasse: Ball is in Shiv Sena’s court, say sources

Shinde, who held the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) portfolio over the past five years in Fadnavis cabinet, was chosen as the Shiv Sena legislature party leader last week. Party looks at him as the leader who has single-handedly kept the party’s stronghold of Thane district intact over past couple of decades. Shinde also shares a good rapport with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and has been entrusted with CM’s pet project of Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Corridor, which is worth Rs 46,000 crore.

On this backdrop posters demanding elevation of Shinde as the Chief Minister have been put up in Thane. In the Kolbad area of Thane, leader of Sena’s transport union Ashok Patil has put up the banners. The banners, written in Marathi, read, “We pray to Goddess Tuljabhavani that by her grace, Eknath Shinde, the popular leader from Thane, becomes the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.”

While the Shiv Sena had been projecting Aditya as its Chief Ministerial candidate, the banners in Thane have led to several speculations, that include Shinde might be his on way to BJP. The fact that, during the meeting of party MLAs immediately after the results, the Shiv Sena had entrusted Shinde’s adversary from Thane Prakash Sarnaik with the responsibility of briefing the media too is being seen as a reflection of Sena’s internal power dynamics.

To add to this speculation, the independent MLA from Amrawati Ravi Rana, who is also considered to be close to CM Fadnavis, on Monday claimed that at least 25 Shiv Sena MLAs are in touch with him and that these MLAs would extend support to the BJP if Shiv Sena doesn’t budge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Maharashtra CM
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp