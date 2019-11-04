Home Nation

Srinagar's flea market re-opens for first time after August 5

Published: 04th November 2019

For representational purposes. (Photo | R.Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Srinagar's weekly flea market opened Sunday while some other markets were open till noon, in a departure from the normal since August 5, when Article 370 was abrogated.

Shopkeepers had been following a self-imposed deadline of operations in Kashmir, opening outlets for an hour in the morning and then in the evening, in protest against the abrogation of special status. The flea market had meanwhile, remained closed throughout.

The weekly-flea market, ‘Sunday Market’ was open as several dozens of vendors set-up their stalls on the TRC Chowk-Jehangir Chowk axis through the Lal Chowk city centre.

Private cars were plying unhindered and auto-rickshaws and few inter-district cabs were also seen plying in the city here and elsewhere in the valley. However, other modes of public transport still remain off the roads.

Official said, while the situation across the valley so far was peaceful, the deployment of security forces continued in vulnerable areas of Srinagar city and elsewhere in the Valley for maintaining law and order.

