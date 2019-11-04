Home Nation

State-level wrestler dies during bout in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district

The wrestler identified as Sonu Pahalwan, aged between 30-35 years was one of the grapplers from Mahakoshal region participating at the late evening post-Deepawali Dangal.

Published: 04th November 2019 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a tragic incident a young state-level grappler reportedly died during a wrestling bout at a late evening Dangal (local wrestling competition) in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The wrestler identified as Sonu Pahalwan, aged between 30-35 years was one of the grapplers from Mahakoshal region participating at the late evening post-Deepawali Dangal in Beltola village under Kurai police station area of Seoni district.

He was taking on a grappler from Jabalpur district in a lightweight bout, but towards the closing stages of the bout, he became unconscious and slumped on the ground.

Sonu, who hailed from Bhomatola village of Seoni district, was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Kurai from where doctors referred him to Seoni District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to Seoni district police superintendent Kumar Prateek, the actual cause of the wrestler’s death isn’t known, as the autopsy report has not yet been received by the police. Only after the autopsy findings are known, the actual cause of death could be ascertained.

Sources connected with investigations in the matter confided that it’s possible that either some internal injuries during the bout or possible heart attack might have triggered Sonu’s death. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
post deepavali dangal Wrestler death Sonu Pahalwan death
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp