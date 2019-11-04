Home Nation

West Bengal Governor hits out at Mamata over phone tapping

Referring to Mamata’s claim, Dhankar, in an event organised by Marwari Mahila Samity in Kolkata, said only she knows what evidence she has to substantiate her claims.

Published: 04th November 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday claimed businessman, officials, politicians among others in the state have approached him claiming their privacy is being compromised. Dhankar’s attack came after Mamata claimed her phone was being tapped as part of surveillance by the Centre.

The conflict between the state government and the constitutional head of the state, that observed a brief ceasefire, emerged after WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging platform, said it had earlier informed Indian authorities about a privacy breach.

Referring to Mamata’s claim, Dhankar, in an event organised by Marwari Mahila Samity in Kolkata, said only she knows what evidence she has to substantiate her claims. “CM Mamata Banerjee knows what evidence she has and on what basis she made the comment on tapping. I can say that several people including businessmen, officials and politicians met me and told me that their privacy is being compromised in Bengal,’’ the Governor said.

Reacting to it, Trinamool’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee accused Dhankar of acting like a spokesperson of a political party. “Let him release the list of people whom he met. You will see these people belong to the BJP. Why does he always react to the statements made by our chief minister? Why doesn’t he comment on BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s statements? General people in Bengal are intelligent enough to understand why he is making such comments,” Chatterjee said.

In an apparent reference to Trinamool’s stand on the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley, Dhankar said, “A prolonged illness was cured after 70 years in Kashmir. I would like to tell them if you want to do politics, then look at yourself also. I am pained when I see violence in Bengal and violence executed with political motives.’’

War of words

When Dhankar condemned the Murshidabad triple murder in which on of the victims was claimed to be a RSS worker, Trinamool said the Governor was crossing his constitutional limits

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Jagdeep Dhankar
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp