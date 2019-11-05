Home Nation

After escaping rape, Chhattisgarh woman survives 100-feet deep fall

Two men stopped the 21-year-old woman and took her to a remote jungle. Enraged by her cries for help, they pushed her off a cliff into a gorge where she survived for three days. 

Published: 05th November 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

The injured woman being taken to a hospital. (Photo | Express)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a miraculous escape, a 21-year-old woman survived a fall in a 100-ft deep gorge where she was flung by two youngsters who made advances at her. She was stuck in the gorge for three days and yet she survived despite suffering multiple injuries. A resident of Baghpani village in Ambikapur district, the woman was on her way to meet her relatives when she was intercepted by two youths who took her to a remote jungle. 

She raised an alarm and enraged by this, the men pushed her into a gorge and fled from the scene. After falling from the cliff, she sustained severe injuries and fell unconscious. 

The injuries made her immobile and she remained there for three days. Her cries for help went unheard. On the third day, a shepherd boy who was in the area to graze his cattle spotted her and immediately informed the police. 

“The police along with her parents rushed to the spot and rescued her with the help of locals. She miraculously survived despite the dense mountainside forest plants along the gorge. She fell over one after other plants of the deep valley before reaching the base,” the Ambikapur superintendent of police Ashutosh Singh told TNIE.

Both the culprits are absconding. 

The SP further added that one of the accused identified as Dilip Yadav is known to her. 

The girl has been admitted to a local hospital where her condition is stated to be out of danger. “She is in a state of shock but is talking”, the officer said.

The police have registered a case under the IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 354 (assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) besides the provisions under ST-SC Act.

Her dwelling is about 6 km away from the spot where the incident took place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh crime Ambikapur crime against women
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp