Five Manipur cops, one civilian injured in Imphal IED blast

GUWAHATI: Six people, including five police personnel, were injured in a powerful IED blast in Manipur capital Imphal on Tuesday morning.

Official sources said the explosion occurred at Thangal Bazar area at around 9:30 am.

All the six were grievously injured and they were rushed to a hospital.

#WATCH CCTV footage of the IED (Improvised explosive device) blast at Thangal Bazar in Imphal today; 4 policemen and 1 civilian injured #Manipur pic.twitter.com/a4OecynFxF — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility. The area is around 150 metres from the city police station.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh told journalists at the blast site, "This is a heinous and coward act. We condemn it strongly. The perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book".