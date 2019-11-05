Five Manipur cops, one civilian injured in Imphal IED blast
Among those injured were additional superintendent of police (Operations) of Imphal West district, one sub-inspector (SI), two assistant SIs and a rifleman, a police officer said.
GUWAHATI: Six people, including five police personnel, were injured in a powerful IED blast in Manipur capital Imphal on Tuesday morning.
Official sources said the explosion occurred at Thangal Bazar area at around 9:30 am.
All the six were grievously injured and they were rushed to a hospital.
#WATCH CCTV footage of the IED (Improvised explosive device) blast at Thangal Bazar in Imphal today; 4 policemen and 1 civilian injured #Manipur pic.twitter.com/a4OecynFxF— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019
So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility. The area is around 150 metres from the city police station.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh told journalists at the blast site, "This is a heinous and coward act. We condemn it strongly. The perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book".