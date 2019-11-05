Home Nation

Former Maharashtra minister Babasaheb Dhabekar dead

Dhabekar was water resources minister when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government came to power for the first time in the 1990s.

Published: 05th November 2019

By PTI

AKOLA: Former Maharashtra minister Babasaheb Dhabekar died on Tuesday after prolonged illness, family sources said.

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted to a Mumbai hospital where he died, the sources said.

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan paid tributes to Dhabekar, saying he dedicated his entire life for serving people.

"His contribution in the co-operative and education sectors, besides the social services will be remembered forever. Tributes to Babasaheb Dhabekar," Chavan tweeted.

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat also paid homage to Dhabekar.

