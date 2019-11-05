Home Nation

Grenade attack kills one, injures 40 in Srinagar

The attack, which took place at around 1.45 pm when the market was crowded with people and roadside vendors, caused panic in the area with people running helter-skelter.

Published: 05th November 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:18 AM

Security personnel sanitising the area after a grenade blast hurled by suspected militants at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar Monday Nov. 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A non-local was killed and 40 others injured, two of them critically, when terrorists lobbed a grenade at a crowded market at Hari Singh High Street in the heart of Srinagar city on Monday.

The attack, which took place at around 1.45 pm when the market was crowded with people and roadside vendors, caused panic in the area with people running helter-skelter. The grenade exploded with a big bang, causing splinter injuries to passersby and vendors. 

The injured were evacuated to nearby SMHS Hospital, where one of them, a toy seller identified as Rinku Singh of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, died. Dr Nazir Choudhary, the medical superintendent of SMHS Hospital, said a total of 41 injured were brought to the hospital of which nine have been admitted. The condition of two of them, identified as Aijaz Ahmad and Fayaz Ahmad, is critical. 

Immediately after the grenade attack, police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the area and conducted searches to nab the attackers, but no arrests were reported. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, central Kashmir, V K Birdi said the police has launched an investigation to identify and nab the militants involved in the attack.

This is the second grenade attack in Hari Singh High Street market within three weeks and sixth in the Valley since abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories on August 5. Seven people had been injured in the grenade attack in the market on October 12.

On October 28, militants lobbed a grenade in Sopore area in Baramulla injuring 19 people. On October 26, six paramilitary personnel had suffered splinter injuries when terrorists targeted a CRPF patrol party outside SMHS Hospital. Earlier on October 5, at least 14 people were injured in a grenade attack in Anantnag district.

On September 28, militants hurled a grenade at CRPF personnel in Srinagar, though no casualty or damage was reported.

