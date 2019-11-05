Home Nation

Junk food sale, advertisement in and around school premises to be banned

The Food and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sought comments from stakeholders within 30 days on the draft rules.

Published: 05th November 2019 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A complete ban on the sale of potato wafers, soft drinks and other junk foods in school canteens and within 50 meters of school campus as also their advertisement has been proposed by the food regulator FSSAI with a view to encouraging children to consume only safe and wholesome food.

The proposed ban on sale, as well as advertisements for junk foods, are contained in FSSAI's draft regulation titled 'Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and healthy diets for School Children) Regulations, 2019'.

The Food and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sought comments from stakeholders within 30 days on the draft rules.

"Foods which are referred to as foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) cannot be sold to school children in school canteens or mess premises or hostel kitchens or within 50 meters of the school campus," FSSAI said.

The food business operators (FBOs) manufacturing HFSS food products would be barred from advertising such foods in school premises or within 50 meters of the school campus, it added.

Junk food is used to describe food and drinks low in nutrients (such as vitamins, minerals and fibre) and high in kilojoules, saturated fat, added sugar and/or added salt.

Regular consumption of junk food has been linked to an increased risk of obesity and chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and some cancers.

In June this year, FSSAI CEO Pawan Kumar Agarwal had announced that the regulator has proposed banning advertisements of unhealthy food in and around schools.

The school authority itself or food business operators (FBOs) contracted by it and FBOs contracted by Department of School Education for operation of the mid-day meal scheme will have to "obtain a registration or license" as applicable and comply with the requirements of sanitary and hygienic practices specified under the food safety law.

The FSSAI has proposed that school authorities will have to adopt a comprehensive programme for promoting safe food and healthy diets among school children.

The school campus should be converted into 'Eat Right School' focusing safe and healthy food, local and seasonal food and no food waste as per the specified benchmarks.

"Encourage school authorities to promote the consumption of a safe and balanced diet in the school as per the guidelines issued by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN)," the draft regulation said.

The school authorities would have to ensure that FBOs supplying prepared meals in the premises are on the basis of general guidance provided in the regulation and as per the direction issued by the Food Authority or the Commissioners of Food safety.

Nutritionists, dietitians must be engaged by the school administration to assist in the preparation of the menu for the children, periodically.

"FBOs to support healthy eating in schools and not market, sell, or give away low- nutrition foods anywhere on the school campus, including through logos, brand names, posters, textbook covers, etc," the draft said.

It also prescribes regular inspection of premises to ensure that safe, healthy and hygienic food is served to students.

The FSSAI proposes the creation of a sub-committee by the State Level Advisory Committee to monitor the implementation of these regulations and to ensure the availability of safe and wholesome food to school children.

"A healthy food makes our kids feel better, grow better and learn better and right eating habits can be engrained in the children from a young age.

At the heart of these regulations is a fundamental idea to make it clear what is healthy for children and what is not," the regulator said.

These regulations, after consideration of stakeholder comments and finalisation, will be finalised for implementation.

Meanwhile, the FSSAI said it will direct State Food Authorities or Department of School Education to frame healthy diets for school children in accordance with the general guidance given in this regulation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
junk food school premises
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp