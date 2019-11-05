Home Nation

Many districts in Gujarat, Maharashtra likely to receive rainfall over next two days: IMD

The fishermen have been asked to observe the total suspension of fishing operations till November 6.

Published: 05th November 2019

Representational Image. (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that on November 6 and 7, a few places over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu and Dadara and Nagar Haveli are likely to receive rainfall due to the formation of extremely severe cyclonic storm MAHA.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to heavy falls at a few places very likely over Saurashtra and Gujarat region ( Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Porbander, Rajkot) on November 6 and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Vadodara on November 7, 2019", the weather forecast agency said.

Sharing predictions for Maharashtra it stated that moderate rainfall was expected at many places.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over north Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan (Palghar and Thane districts) on November 6 and northernmost districts of Madhya Maharashtra on November 7, 2019," the IMD states in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Apart from these areas, some isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala and Mahe are also likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

"The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada," the IMD added.

The sea condition is likely to be phenomenal over east-central and adjoining west-central and the northwest Arabian Sea. A very high to high over northeast Arabian sea and rough to very rough over north Andaman sea and adjoining areas of south-east and the east-central Bay of Bengal.

