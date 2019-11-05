Home Nation

Poster projecting Aaditya Thackeray as Maharashtra CM installed outside Matoshree

Aaditya, Uddhav Thackeray's son, won from Worli Assembly Constituency in the recent Assembly polls in the state.

Published: 05th November 2019 09:52 AM

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray during a press conference at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai .

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray during a press conference at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A poster with a picture of Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, reading 'My MLA, My Chief Minister' has been put up outside Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, in Mumbai.

The poster has been allegedly put up by Shiv Sena corporator Haji Halim Khan.



Earlier on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed hoardings installed outside Uddhav Thackrey's residence, Matoshree, which read 'Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aditya Thackeray'.

As the Shiv Sena continues to push for its demand for a 50-50 formula, its ally BJP has said it will not share the Chief Minister's post, currently held by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

However, Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik had said that their party chief should get written assurance from the alliance partner BJP that they will get a chance to run the government for a 2.5-year term each.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats.

Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.

