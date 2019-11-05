Home Nation

Take steps to convert stubble to fertilisers, Chattisgarh CM tells Centre

Stubble burning in areas in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh over the past few days has led to severe deterioration in the air quality in Delhi.

Published: 05th November 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said conversion of stubble to fertilisers can be a permanent solution to the problem of pollution like the one being witnessed in the Delhi Capital Region.

Stubble burning in areas in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh over the past few days has led to severe deterioration in the air quality in Delhi.

Talking to reporters here, Baghel urged the Centre to link MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) with agriculture so that the processing of stubble into fertiliser could be done by roping in farmers in this employment generation scheme.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court orders complete halt to stubble burning as Delhi chokes

"Every year in the month of September-October, nearly 35 million tonnes of stubble is burnt in Punjab and Haryana despite farmers being aware that this adversely affects land fertility and causes severe air pollution," he said.

He said stubble was being burnt as farmers, firstly, wanted to cultivate wheat immediately after paddy, and secondly, because a cheaper way to dispose it was unavailable, Baghel added.

He said stubble is an important raw material which can be utilised for making organic fertilisers and the Centre should takesteps in this direction.

"If the Centre gives instructions under MNREGA that stubble should be converted into organic fertilisers instead of being burnt, it would ensure production of a large quantity of organic manure but also prevent pollution.

A total of 100 kilogrammes of stubble can yield nearly 60 kgs of pure organic fertiliser," he said.

This means nearly 35 million tonnes of stubble can be converted into 2.10 crore tonnes of organic fertiliser, he added.

ALSO READ: We are helpless, say Punjab farmers on stubble burning

"I had earlier requested the Centre, during a NITI Aayog meeting, to link MNREGA with agriculture but did not get any response," said.

Baghel requested the Supreme Court to constitute a committee of four, comprising an agriculture scientist, an environmentalist, an economist and a farmers' representative, for the assessment of this idea, and then issue a directive in this regard.

The CM said his government in Chhattisgarh had already started the process of converting paddy straw into fertiliser in 2000 cowsheds in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chattisgarh Stubble burning Air pollution Delhi pollution Delhi air pollution Delhi air quality
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp