Those facing voters ire are daydreaming of dislodging TMC government: Mamata takes swipe at BJP

The TMC supremo's barbs were apparently directed at the BJP, which hopes to come to power in 2021 after staging a stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday exuded confidence of returning to power for the third consecutive time after next state polls and said those predicting to dethrone her from power in the 2021 elections will themselves face ire of the voters because of their "misdeeds".

The TMC supremo's barbs were apparently directed at the BJP, which after staging a stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal has been asserting that they would end Trinamool Congress rule in the next assembly elections.

Assertinhg that "misdeeds" like attempts to change the history and compromising privacy of the masses would not go unpunished by the masses, Banerjee said she will fight till the end against the "anti-people" policies of the BJP government.

"Those who are saying in 2021 our government will be wiped out, they themselves have lost the right to speak for their misdeeds.

"They will face the ire of voters. I will come back and address you again here in 2021," Banerjee said at a program here, in an apparent dig at BJP's slogan of 'wiping out TMC in the next assembly polls'.

Her comments came in the backdrop of BJP failing to get majority on its own in the just ended assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra, and the opposition parties coming out with good performance.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Banerjee said her government does not resort to creating division in the society by 'instigating riots to garner votes'.

"We decry those who try to change history, we denounce those who try to change history", the Chief Minister iterated.

In an apparent reference to the recent snoop scandal, Banerjee said her government stood for protecting the rights of the people and ensuring their security.

"We will oppose any move to compromise privacy of people, we will fight against the move to close down banks," Banerjee said and urged the audience to fight together against the "impending crisis" in the country.

WhatsApp last week said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus, leading to a furore over breach of citizens' privacy.

The saffron party which won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal in the 2019 parliamentary polls, only four less than the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress's 22, has now set its sight on the 2021 assembly polls in the state to dislodge the TMC government.

