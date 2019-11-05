Home Nation

Train runs over UP teen, Government Railway Police uses shovel to remove body parts

Senior GRP officials have assured an inquiry into the matter and action against the guilty after a video of the incident was posted on social media.

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)

By IANS

KANPUR: A dismembered body of a 17-year-old girl was found under suspicious circumstances on the Delhi-Howrah rail track in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiyya district.

The girl had apparently been run over by a train on Monday.

What was even more shocking was the fact that the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel used a shovel to remove the body parts from the tracks which further mutilated the body.

Senior GRP officials have assured an inquiry into the matter and action against the guilty after a video of the incident was posted on social media.

Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as Puja Yadav, daughter of Mohan Yadav, and a resident of Ranapur in Dibiyapur town.

Puja, a student of class 12 at Shyama Inter College, had gone to attend a coaching class.

The local people informed the police that the girl was run over by a train.

Inspector GRP, Auraiyya, Avadhesh Pathak said: "We received information from locals about a dead body lying on the rail tracks. We rushed to the spot and identified the victim on the basis of the ID card and Aadhar card recovered from her school bag lying close to the body."

Puja's family members, however, suspect foul play. "Puja was neither troubled nor depressed. Why would she suddenly commit suicide?" asked a family member.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary and investigations are underway to ascertain the actual cause of her death.

The incident came close on the heels of November 1 incident where a girl, a student of high school at Saraswati Vidhya Mandir, was found dead on the rail tracks in the same area under mysterious circumstances.

She had also left her home to attend coaching classes when the incident occurred.

