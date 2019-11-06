Home Nation

BJP delegation to meet Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari on Thursday with Fadnavis-approved message

Senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the party has decided to initiate procedure to select a new state unit president as incumbent Chandrakant Patil will remain in the next Cabinet.

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the term of the current Maharashtra Assembly ending on November 9 and the government formation stand-off still unresolved, a delegation of the BJP, the single largest party in the House, would meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday.

A delegation of the BJP, to be led by state unit president Chandrakant Patil, will meet Koshyari "with a message approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Wednesday.

He was speaking to reporters outside Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister. "The details of the meeting with the governor will be shared with media later," Mungantiwar said.

He also informed that the party has decided to initiate procedure to select a new state unit president. He said incumbent Chandrakant Patil will remain in the next Cabinet. "The procedure to select new state BJP chief will be completed by December 31," Mungantiwar said.

The BJP has adopted the policy of one person one rank. Patil, believed to be a close confidante of party chief Amit Shah, took charge as the state BJP president in July this year. He held Revenue ministry in the outgoing government.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a stand-off over the post of chief minister in new government and sharing of ministerial portfolios. In the recent assembly polls, the BJP won the maximum 105 seats in the 288-member House. The Sena won 56 seats.

