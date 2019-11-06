Jharkhand polls: Congress and JMM to finalise candidate lists this week

Home Nation

The opposition has been in talks to stitch an alliance for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, even as Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has announced to go alone. 

A pole banner, put up by the Election Commission, educates voters on how to vote, ahead of Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Ranchi, on Tuesday. | (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI/RANCHI: While the opposition is yet to announce a seat-sharing agreement in Jharkhand, the Congress screening committee is scheduled to meet this week to finalise names of candidates for elections scheduled from November 30.     

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced that it will release the first list of candidates on November 8 after a meeting of party’s working committee where formal approval for joining the grand alliance will be taken. 

Rejecting reports that the opposition alliance is facing rough weather, Congress in-charge for Jharkhand RPN Singh said: “The alliance is on track and we will announce seat-sharing formula at an apt time. The party’s state election committee met Monday and after the screening committee meeting, the central election committee will meet soon to approve name of candidates.”       

Seat-sharing deadlock 

In Ranchi, also, Congress MLA Irafan Ansari, who met JMM executive president Hemant Soren at his residence Ranchi on Tuesday, claimed that a consensus has almost been reached between the two parties and that the Congress was ready to make compromises. 

“I met Hemant Soren after his return from Delhi today and requested him to make adjustments for a greater cause as Congress party is ready to make sacrifices, if required,” said Ansari. 

There are disputes over two-three seats which will also be sorted out very soon, he added. Ansari further said the JMM is to get 50 seats, while the Congress will contest on 31 seats. Rest of the seats will be shared by the RJD and Left parties. 

JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, too, said the final announcement would be made soon.

The election is scheduled to be held in five phases starting November 30.

The results will come on November 23.  

