Home Nation

Lawyers clash with policemen in Alwar Court, 4 cases lodged

Lawyers in Alwar allegedly thrashed an official from the Haryana Police which turned the Alwar court virtually into a Police Cantonment all through the day.

Published: 06th November 2019 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Even as the tussle between police and lawyers rages on in Delhi, a scuffle broke out between lawyers and police personnel at a court in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. Lawyers in Alwar allegedly thrashed an official from the Haryana Police which turned the Alwar court virtually into a Police Cantonment all through the day. The incident has led to four cases being registered by the policemen - one for misbehaving with a woman cop, one under the SC/ST Act, another for obstructing government work and one for physical thrashing. Later, under the leadership of District Judge Manoj Kumar Vyas, efforts were started to resolve the issue peacefully between the lawyers and the policemen and after tempers cooled down, Traffic CO Vijay Pal has been given the responsibility to conduct this probe. 

According to the information, the Haryana Police personnel reached the Alwar court in a case. During this time, a constable of the Haryana Police is said to have been beaten by lawyers. Seeing the controversy escalating, a large number of policemen reached the court. After this incident, SP Deshmukh Parish Anil had to take charge himself. Mobiles of some media persons were also snatched away during the clash between the lawyers and the police and they were prevented from effective coverage of the incident. There was also indecent behaviour with a female constable and eventually the clash led to lots of policemen being rushed to the court.   

A case of obscenity and molesting a woman constable has been registered at the local Mahila Thana in Alwar while the other three cases have been registered at the Kotwali Police Station. A case has been filed by Praveen, a constable from Faridabad; the two other cases have also been registered by other police personnel whom the lawyers had assaulted. Initially, the police had held the bar association President Uday Singh and others in this case and took them to the SP office but after the first round of talks led by DJ Manoj Vyas, the police released all the lawyers.

The case erupted around 11 am after some lawyers beat up four women personnel, including a woman constable and the Haryana policeman, at different places. The police chased the lawyers.   All the lawyers went to the sessions judge in the campus . Later in the day, talks under the leadership of District Sessions Judge Alwar were underway between the administration, police and lawyers to restore peace.  

SP Alwar, Deshmukh said, "Two constables, including one woman constable and one from Haryana have given written complaints that they were beaten by lawyers in the court. Four cases have been registered and a probe will be held by Traffic CO and then further action will be decided."

Former Bar Association President Anil Vashish told that the first round of talks between the lawyers and the police and administrative officials was held in a cordial way but the second round of talks would take place only if the police cancel the registered cases. If that happens, then the issue would be resolved. And if there is no dispute between the police, it will be tried. Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the Rajasthan Police Service has counselled restraint on both sides. While firmly criticizing those who have broken the law, they have asked seniors on both sides to work in a way that the police-lawyers clash can be amicably resolved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alwar police lawyers clash
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp