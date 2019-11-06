Lawyers clash with policemen in Alwar Court, 4 cases lodged

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Even as the tussle between police and lawyers rages on in Delhi, a scuffle broke out between lawyers and police personnel at a court in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. Lawyers in Alwar allegedly thrashed an official from the Haryana Police which turned the Alwar court virtually into a Police Cantonment all through the day. The incident has led to four cases being registered by the policemen - one for misbehaving with a woman cop, one under the SC/ST Act, another for obstructing government work and one for physical thrashing. Later, under the leadership of District Judge Manoj Kumar Vyas, efforts were started to resolve the issue peacefully between the lawyers and the policemen and after tempers cooled down, Traffic CO Vijay Pal has been given the responsibility to conduct this probe.

According to the information, the Haryana Police personnel reached the Alwar court in a case. During this time, a constable of the Haryana Police is said to have been beaten by lawyers. Seeing the controversy escalating, a large number of policemen reached the court. After this incident, SP Deshmukh Parish Anil had to take charge himself. Mobiles of some media persons were also snatched away during the clash between the lawyers and the police and they were prevented from effective coverage of the incident. There was also indecent behaviour with a female constable and eventually the clash led to lots of policemen being rushed to the court.

A case of obscenity and molesting a woman constable has been registered at the local Mahila Thana in Alwar while the other three cases have been registered at the Kotwali Police Station. A case has been filed by Praveen, a constable from Faridabad; the two other cases have also been registered by other police personnel whom the lawyers had assaulted. Initially, the police had held the bar association President Uday Singh and others in this case and took them to the SP office but after the first round of talks led by DJ Manoj Vyas, the police released all the lawyers.

The case erupted around 11 am after some lawyers beat up four women personnel, including a woman constable and the Haryana policeman, at different places. The police chased the lawyers. All the lawyers went to the sessions judge in the campus . Later in the day, talks under the leadership of District Sessions Judge Alwar were underway between the administration, police and lawyers to restore peace.

SP Alwar, Deshmukh said, "Two constables, including one woman constable and one from Haryana have given written complaints that they were beaten by lawyers in the court. Four cases have been registered and a probe will be held by Traffic CO and then further action will be decided."

Former Bar Association President Anil Vashish told that the first round of talks between the lawyers and the police and administrative officials was held in a cordial way but the second round of talks would take place only if the police cancel the registered cases. If that happens, then the issue would be resolved. And if there is no dispute between the police, it will be tried. Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the Rajasthan Police Service has counselled restraint on both sides. While firmly criticizing those who have broken the law, they have asked seniors on both sides to work in a way that the police-lawyers clash can be amicably resolved.