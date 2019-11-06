Home Nation

Policeman's son and advocate questions both in Tis Hazari violence

For advocate Dhruv Bhagat, whose father is a Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Delhi Police, the dilemma is two-fold.

Published: 06th November 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers shout slogans against the police during a protest outiside Tis Hazari Court.

Lawyers shout slogans against the police during a protest outiside Tis Hazari Court. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the police and lawyers slugging it out on Delhi roads for the past four days, it's not just the city residents but also the people associated with these two communities who are caught in a bind.

Amid an unprecedented collapse of the law and order in the national capital, and their protectors themselves claiming victimhood, the people don't know whom to call out for to seek help.

For advocate Dhruv Bhagat, whose father is a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in the Delhi Police, the dilemma is two-fold. Whom should he support? Policemen, who are seen being beaten up in video after video by lawyers on the loose, or his own fraternity.

ALSO READ: Condemn cowardly action against policemen, hope culprits brought to justice, says IAS association

Perhaps it was this quandary that forced Bhagat to write an open letter to the two parties questioning their behaviour on the violence that broke at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday and left several people injured and dozens of vehicles damaged.

In his letter, Bhagat also urges the advocates and the police to get back to work to avoid more difficulties to the people and wait for the judicial inquiry report into the incident.

In his letter, Bhagat asks: "Whether the lawyer was justified in parking his car right outside the lock-up, where official cars are supposed to be parked, including lockup buses? Whether the lawyer was justified in justifying to the policemen about parking his car despite the objections raised by the policemen including of security concern?"

The letter also questions the starting of the violence. "Whether the act of the policeman in destroying the chambers of the advocates is justified after the clashes between the two? Whether the policemen were justified in firing pistols, which ultimately hit the lawyer and injured him?" he writes.

ALSO READ: They abused, pushed, grabbed lady DCP's collar, tried to snatch my pistol, says injured PSO

"Whether after the incident the lawyers ganging up and burning government and private vehicles is a justifiable act? Whether the act of the lawyers sealing the entire court premises and harassing litigants, court staff and even judicial officers justified?Whether on the next day of protest advocates brutally assaulting a policeman in open air is act of justification?" he further asks.

"If the answers to all the above questions above are 'No', then let's stop playing the blame game, stop taking law into our own hands and wait for the judicial inquiry report. Let the judicial work carry on and let the litigants not suffer due to the unnecessary ego clashes between the advocate and the police," says Bhagat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tis Hazari violence Tis Hazari Tis Hazari court violence
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp